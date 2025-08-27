Preparations in hand for return of spectacular village scarecrow festival

Pattingham, on Shropshire and South Staffordshire border, has become known for the festival, with the village populated by stunning scarecrows for the occasion.

The three-day event will run from Friday to Sunday, September 26 to 28, opening 12pm to 5pm on Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

More than 110 scarecrows have been registered by villagers and will be displayed on three routes.

Pattingham Scarecrow Festival returns in September.

Details of the routes are available in the Trail Guide which can be purchased for £3 at the main car park, or at the village hall.

The ever-popular children’s quiz and special scarecrow badge will again be available at £1 each item.

Organisers said the main car park with a capacity of approximately 1,000 vehicles is a short distance out of the village down the Patshull Road and will be clearly signposted and manned.

Parking specifically for disabled visitors will be available at the back car park of the Village Hall.

Organisers have also promised a bigger choice of refreshments at local pubs, the village hall and coffee shops, this year - together with an assortment of food vendors situated on the car park of the Pigot Arms to include tea, coffee, cakes, sandwiches, pizzas, hog roast, chicken and beef Yorkshire wraps, fish & chips, burgers and bars.

For safety the road from the top of the High Street down to the junction of Hall End Close will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 6pm.

This year, sponsors of the event are several local businesses and final profits will be used to support several village establishments and new projects.

Running alongside the festival, will be two evening events.

The first will be a barn dance with a hog roast at Pattingham Village Hall at 7.30pm on Friday, September 26. Rickets cost £15 each and area available from 07968 891927.

The second event is a a Brass Band Concert at St Chad’s Church, Pattingham, at 7.30pm on the evening of Saturday, September 27, with tickets costing £15 each, available from 07757 688518.

Harvest Festival services will also be held in St Chad’s Church on Sunday, September 28, at 10am and 6.30pm.

For information visit www.pattinghamscarecrowfestival.org, the Facebook or Instagram pages.