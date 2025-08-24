'These are the moments that make our home feel like family' - Joint celebrations as Bridgnorth care home ladies clock up 195 years between them
A Bridgnorth care home celebrated two birthdays on Friday, with two residents clocking up 195 years between them.
Kathleen Swindle, a resident of Oldbury Grange Nursing Home was 102 years young on Friday, and celebrated the day with her family, as well as friends and staff.
Also celebrating a birthday on Friday was Joan Hurdley, who was 93.
She was treated to an afternoon tea by staff.
“It was a double celebration today,” said Mandy Bullock, activities co-ordinator at Oldbury Grange. “We had a truly wonderful afternoon filled with laughter, love, and joy as we came together with friends and family to celebrate not just one, but two special birthdays!
"Our residents enjoyed a delightful afternoon tea , complete with sweet treats, warm conversations, and plenty of smiles all around as we marked these wonderful occasions together.
"These are the moments that make our home feel like family."