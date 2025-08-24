'These are the moments that make our home feel like family' - Joint celebrations as Bridgnorth care home ladies clock up 195 years between them

Kathleen Swindle, a resident of Oldbury Grange Nursing Home was 102 years young on Friday, and celebrated the day with her family, as well as friends and staff.

Kathleen with her family celebrating 103-years-young

Also celebrating a birthday on Friday was Joan Hurdley, who was 93.

Joan marks her 93rd birthday

She was treated to an afternoon tea by staff.

“It was a double celebration today,” said Mandy Bullock, activities co-ordinator at Oldbury Grange. “We had a truly wonderful afternoon filled with laughter, love, and joy as we came together with friends and family to celebrate not just one, but two special birthdays!

"Our residents enjoyed a delightful afternoon tea , complete with sweet treats, warm conversations, and plenty of smiles all around as we marked these wonderful occasions together.

"These are the moments that make our home feel like family."