Controversial plans for eight new 'affordable' bungalows on green belt land in Shropshire village thrown out

Plans to build eight "affordable" bungalows to the east of Meadowbrook Close in Alveley near Bridgnorth were lodged with Shropshire Council in June this year.

Despite the site being within the West Midlands designated green belt, developers M&T Homes argued the new homes should be exempt from restrictions due to providing "affordable housing where there is a demonstrable need".

Documents submitted with the application said: “Alveley currently has an outstanding housing need of 11 households, and [Shropshire Council] officers acknowledge that the provision of eight additional dwellings would make a significant contribution towards meeting this need."

But the plans were not well received by neighbours, 10 of whom raised concerns about the impact eight more homes would have on a quiet cul-de-sac and the wider rural area.

In 2019, in the face of similar opposition, plans to build six affordable homes on land off Meadowbrook Close just outside the Alveley village green belt were approved.