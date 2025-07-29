Shropshire Star
'Letters to heaven’ postbox unveiled in funeral home's rose garden

A postbox allowing people to send a message to lost loved ones is being unveiled at a Shropshire funeral home.

By Richard Williams
Published

A new ‘letters to heaven’ postbox will be officially unveiled at the Perry & Phillips Rose Garden on Church Lane, Tasley, near Bridgnorth this Friday (August 1), offering a quiet, heartfelt way for individuals to stay connected with loved ones who have died.

It invites people to post letters, messages, or notes into a specially designed postbox, symbolising the enduring bond we share with those who are no longer physically with us. Whether marking an anniversary, facing a difficult day, or simply wishing to say something unsaid, the postbox provides a deeply personal outlet for reflection.

The new post box
The Perry & Phillips rose garden was created during the Covid-19 pandemic, when feelings of isolation, loss, and disconnection were deeply felt across the community. Established as a space for peace and contemplation, the garden continues to serve as a sanctuary for anyone needing time to pause, reflect and remember.

The Rose Garden
The team at Perry & Phillips said: “The rose garden was born out of a desire to help people feel less alone in their grief. During the pandemic, we saw how important it was to have a physical place where people could come and simply be, without pressure or expectation.

“The ‘letters to heaven’ postbox is a natural extension of that vision. It’s about connection, hope, and giving people a quiet moment to feel close to someone they miss.”

The post will be collected on a regular basis and the contents handled with dignity and discretion.

Perry & Phillips has stressed that the area is strictly for reflection only. It is not intended for any other use, such as the scattering or interment of ashes.

