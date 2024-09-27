Vets to stop in Shropshire during epic bike ride to help stamp out suicide in the profession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The group is cycling from John O'Groats to Lands End and along the way, as well as raise money for two charities, all in the name of a vet named Kirsty who ended her own life.

Maria Mylne, Mary Hall and Callum McRoberts, who work at veterinary practices in Kelso and Galashiels, and Kirsty’s partner Chris Burn, are covering the 1,189 miles by cycle.

The group set off on Monday and are set to stop in Bridgnorth on Sunday and are set to visit Harper Adams in Newport on Monday where they will be speaking to to students about suicide prevention.

The quartet are raising money for The Canmore Trust and Vetlife and hope to finish their epic ride on October 18.

Dr Marie Mylne said: “We want to share a message of hope that suicide is not inevitable, and just because somebody has experienced suicidal thoughts, does not mean they will feel this way forever.

“Together we can break the cycle of suicide and keep building suicide safer communities in practice.”

The four’s JustGiving page is online at: justgiving.com/team/lejogawareness