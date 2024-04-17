Appeal after thieves target Severn Valley Railway stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The heritage line has said a number of replica GRW (Great Western Railway) signs were stolen from Hampton Loade station earlier this week.

And on Tuesday, Eardington station was targeted where thieves made off with two hand-held 'Tilley' lamps.

The items stolen from the Severn Valley Railway

Severn Valley Railway took to X.com (Twitter) to appeal to anyone that are offered the items for sale to contact them.

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.