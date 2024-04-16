Bridgnorth author of adventure story pens her second children's book

'Woof Woof, Zippy and the Circus Dog' by Naomi Jones shadows the adventures of her grandchildren and their favourite toys, adding a slice and a twist of poetic licence here and there.

The book follows the success of her first children's story, 'Stowaways to Pirate Island'.

The inspiration for that book was the gruelling feat her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Dani Jones, completed earlier this year, when they crossed the finish line on the World's Toughest Row - a 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua.

Written in verse, the latest story is simple and fun, with young children quickly picking up on the rhyme and rhythm.

One of the main appeals of Naomi's books is the illustrations. Dani, Naomi's daughter-in-law has created delightful drawings to accompany the equally delightful words. The books are intended for children from the very young to eight or nine years of age.

Available from all good book shops and on Amazon, Woof Woof, Zippy and the Circus Dog is published by Nightingale Books and costs £6.99.