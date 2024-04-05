Shropshire residents could be charged for using Telford's tips - even if their own are closed

Earlier this year Shropshire Council revealed plans to cut the number of household recycling centres it runs from five to three, as part of proposals to save up to £62m from its budget.

The situation has sparked concern in areas where the centres are currently based, including Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Whitchurch and Oswestry – although Shropshire Council has not revealed any specific details about which centres could be at risk.

Now Councillor Shaun Davies, the Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has written to his opposite number on Shropshire Council – the Conservative leader, Councillor Lezley Picton, setting out his concerns over the plans.

He has specifically raised worries about the potential of Bridgnorth's centre closing – saying his council would look at "all options" to mitigate the potential impact, including charges for Shropshire Council residents.