Gold hunters accused of damaging nature reserve following recent £30,000 nugget discovery

Metal detectorists were ordered to leave a recreation ground in Much Wenlock, after they were discovered digging holes in a search for precious finds.

It follows the discovery of gold nugget in an unknown location in the area reported earlier this month,

Richard Brock, 67, from Somerset, discovered a 64.8 gramme nugget on farmland in Wenlock Edge on the Shropshire Hills, near to the town.

The find, named ‘Hiro’s Nugget’, is set to fetch at least £30,000 at auction as it's believed to be the biggest find of its kind on English soil.

However, following the record find, the Mayor of Much Wenlock has said they have has to order detectorists off Gaskell Fields recreation ground, which is the recently designated nature reserve on Windmill Hill, after they were caught digging holes.

And he has warned other gold hunters that the police will be called if they are found using metal detectors without permission.

Councillor David Feniwick, said: “Any visitor to Much Wenlock is welcome to enjoy what our beautiful medieval town has to offer, but as far as metal detectorists are concerned, I would suggest that they should be members of bona fide clubs and have the necessary permissions from landowners before starting any search.

“We have had to ask two young men to leave because they have been caught digging holes in our Gaskell Fields recreation ground, and on our recently designated nature reserve on Windmill Hill, and leaving the holes open and not filled back in again.

“Very unacceptable behaviour I’m sure you will agree, despite notices saying metal detecting is not allowed. If they are caught again the police will be called.”