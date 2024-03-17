First pride event announced for town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The first Bridgnorth Pride is set to take place on Monday, June 15, and will involve a slow walk around the town,

In a statement, organisers said: "We're starting simple with a short rainbow walk around Castle Walk - all you need is your best rainbow outfit and a smile.

"Rural areas like Bridgnorth can be a hard place for members of the LGBTQ+ community to grow up and live, but by showing your support, even if only on a 20-minute walk, you’ll be doing your bit to make Bridgnorth a friendlier place for all."

The walk takes place at noon on Waterloo Terrace. Wheelchair and pushchair access via Cartway.