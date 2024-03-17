First pride event announced for town
A Shropshire town is to get its first celebration of LGBTQ+ people during pride month this year.
The first Bridgnorth Pride is set to take place on Monday, June 15, and will involve a slow walk around the town,
In a statement, organisers said: "We're starting simple with a short rainbow walk around Castle Walk - all you need is your best rainbow outfit and a smile.
"Rural areas like Bridgnorth can be a hard place for members of the LGBTQ+ community to grow up and live, but by showing your support, even if only on a 20-minute walk, you’ll be doing your bit to make Bridgnorth a friendlier place for all."
The walk takes place at noon on Waterloo Terrace. Wheelchair and pushchair access via Cartway.