Fire crews right downed horse

The 25-year-old animal was found in a stable in Muckley Acton Round just before 9.25am on Tuesday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two crews from Much Wenlock and Wellington attended the scene and used medical strops to get the animal to its feet in what turned out to be a lengthy operation.

Amber Watch Wellington detailed the procedure fire crews took on Twitter (X) later on Tuesday. They said: "Amber Watch alerted along with Wellington and Much Wenlock at 9.25am to reports of an animal rescue at a farm in the Bridgnorth area.

"On arrival, one 25 year-old horse was found on his side inside a stable.

"This made access quite difficult but crews managed to get the horse outside the stable using animal rescue equipment carried on our rescue tender.

"This whilst following the advice of the vet who was in attendance with us keeping the horse sedated throughout."

SFRS said they left the righted horse in the hands of the vet at around 1.10pm.