Town's panto stars get ready for curtain up

Pantomime season is set to begin in Bridgnorth as Jack and the Beanstalk runs at the town's Theatre on the Steps throughout January.

Audiences are invited to visit the village of Old Windy Bottom where everyone lives in fear of the giant in the sky. After the Princess is kidnapped, Jack, Simple Simon, Dame Dotty

Dimple and friends head up the beanstalk to defeat the wicked Giant and save the Princess.

Nikki Genner, Artistic Director said: “This Panto is a fun-filled adventure, with many well known songs, hilarious comedy, and the usual misfortunes and mishaps you’d expect at a pantomime.

"With opportunities to boo, hiss, cheer and sing along, this is the family pantomime you've been waiting for. Our cast and crew are so excited (oh, yes we are) to bring this fantastically funny pantomime to audiences. It's the perfect way to banish any January blues and kickstart your 2024 with a good laugh!”

Written by Alan P Frayn, audiences are guaranteed to enjoy the great annual tradition of the Theatre on the Steps panto that includes a raft of original characters.

The company is supported in song, dance and additional roles by chorus members from Theatre on the Steps Youth Company.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at the Theatre on the Steps 6-27 January.

Tickets start from £10, family tickets and group tickets are available. Tickets can be booked online at theatreonthesteps.co.uk or from the box office, in the Town Hall Building, High Street, Bridgnorth or via telephone on 01746 766477.