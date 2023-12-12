Ambulance crews sent to two-vehicle crash near Bridgnorth

The collision happened on the A458 at Morfe Valley, Quatford. Nobody was reported to be trapped, but the ambulance service, firefighters and the police were all sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.11pm on Tuesday, December, 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth.

"This incident involved an RTC involving two vehicles. No persons were trapped. Crews made vehicles electronically safe and incident left with police."

Four fire engines including the rescue tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Bridgnorth and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for information.