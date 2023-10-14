Tickets on sale now for the Severn Valley Railway Christmas experiences

SVR Santa Trains 2022

The heritage railway is getting into the Christmas spirit of things as it announces tickets are available for its Santa Trains, Enchanted Express and dining experiences.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR's visitor engagement manager said: “We’re really going the extra mile to make Christmas special.

“The experience starts with the magical atmosphere at our beautifully decorated stations, then on board our superb heritage carriages, each group has a reserved compartment or table.

"Last year we received scores of 5-star reviews and we think our offering this year is even better. After all, Christmas at the SVR is all about making precious memories.”

Starting from Saturday, November 25, the SVR’s Santa Trains will be departing Kidderminster on a steam train journey to Arley.

Each group has a private compartment or reserved table, and after arriving at their destination, passengers disembark to watch a new-for-2023 panto show.

Complimentary hot drinks and sweet treats are included in the price and each child receives a gift and a free ticket to come back to the SVR next year.

SVR Christmas panto

Services run at weekends up to Christmas Eve, and on Friday, December 22.

Departing Bridgnorth from Saturday, December 2, the Enchanted Express is an on-train interactive experience, based on the poem ‘Twas the Night before Christmas', narrated by the voice of Dame Julie Walters.

On the journey, a host of costumed characters and Santa Claus himself will visit each group’s private compartment.

Once again, hot drinks and sweet treats are included for all passengers, and there’s a gift and free return ticket for every child. Services run at weekends up to Christmas Eve only.

Premium Yuletide Evening Dining Experiences departing from Kidderminster on 16, 22 and 23 December will also be running over the Christmas period.

Severn Valley Railway dining experience

This involves a crafted four-course menu, fine wines and table service. Tables of two or four are available.