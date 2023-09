SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

The alarm was raised at 6.25pm to outside the Oregano Project pizza takeaway building in the town.

A fire crew from Telford Central went to the scene to had the blaze under control by 6.45pm.

At the Tasty Take Away, Bridge Street, Bridgnorth, a crew from the town was called out to reports of an electrical consumer unit on fire at 7.20am.

The fire was out when the firefighters arrived and they inspected the area using a thermal imaging camera.