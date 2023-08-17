Shropshire MP calls on councillors to help fight rural crime

Phillip Dunne

Ludlow MP, Philip Dunne, has said after talks with Shropshire PCC John Campion, he has welcomed a 5 per cent drop in rural crime that has been helped by a boost in police numbers.

The Conservative MP, who is set to step down at the next General Election, said the rise in officer numbers to the highest number on record of 2,496, has had a "knock on effect".

He said: "Total recorded crime in Shropshire is down 5 per cent on the year to the date, with big reductions in the burglary of both homes and businesses. We have also seen an 18 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour, thanks to targeted work by West Mercia Police."

Writing in this week's Bridgnorth Journal, the MP praised targeted initiatives such as Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Teams that are "helping to reduce levels of high impact crimes such as anti-social behaviour, drugs, major thefts, and criminal damage".

But he said local politicians also have a role to play.

"Shropshire Councillors, as well as local Town and Parish Councils, can have a role to play in helping to cut crime in our area," said Mr Dunne. "Many across South Shropshire have been proactive in encouraging measures to cut crime, like Smartwater marking of valuables.

"They also play an important liaison role, helping local policing teams to focus their efforts on particular trouble spots.

"I was pleased to be able to take Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion to visit recent victims of crime to impress upon him how important it is to resource this scourge of rural areas as well as our towns.