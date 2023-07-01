Disposable vape ban to be debated by council in bid to stop kids taking up habit

A motion will be put forward at a meeting of the full council next week over concerns that the availability of single-use vapes have contributed to a seven-fold increase in the number of under-18s using the products between 2011 and 2021.

The motion, put forward by Councillor Dan Thomas, who represents Much Wenlock, asks the council to lobby the Government to ban the devices from being sold.

It has already been supported by council leader Lezley Picton and senior councillors including Kirstie Hurst-Knight, cabinet member for children and education, and Ian Nellins, deputy leader and cabinet member for the environment.

Councillor Thomas said: “My wife and I have noticed vapes being openly displayed in supermarkets and shops, more and more recently, with many places not having them behind the counter, but in the main aisles.

“Vapes are colourful and alluring, and tempt children and teenagers to try what they think is a harmless pastime. When in fact vaping contains a highly addictive substance – nicotine.

“Generally, I think becoming a parent somewhat changes your outlook on life and smoking and vaping.

“Whilst vaping can be excellent at helping stop adults from smoking cigarettes, the problem is that children and teenagers are getting hooked on vaping because the devices are everywhere you turn.

“Vaping could be the next health epidemic, especially among young people, which is why the motion speaks for them.”

Councillor Thomas said there were also environmental considerations to take into account.

He said: “One big issue I had with it is the litter they cause in Shropshire’s beautiful countryside.

“I’ve seen them littered on walks across the Much Wenlock division and across Shropshire.

“Single-use plastic vapes contain hazardous materials such as lithium batteries, e-liquid and wiring, which pose a threat to wildlife.

“Lithium, in particular, is something that is in global demand. Lithium and copper are elements that are crucial for our efforts to tackle climate change through the green transition.”

If a majority of councillors back the idea, the council will make representations to the government asking for it to legislate for a ban on the sale of disposable vapes.

The motion concludes: “This will help to prevent a new public health catastrophe among children and tackle the vast and growing environmental impact of the devices, especially the single-use plastic and use of lithium batteries that are hard to recycle and pose a fire risk.”