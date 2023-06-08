Bridgnorth group set up to help young people struggling with loss

By Matthew PanterBridgnorthPublished:

A new support group has been set up in Bridgnorth to help young people who are struggling with loss.

Paper Cranes Bereavement Support Group: Jennifer Brown, Hayley Yarnley, Laura Jones, Christine Jolly, Katie Slater and John Adams.
Paper Cranes Bereavement Support Group: Jennifer Brown, Hayley Yarnley, Laura Jones, Christine Jolly, Katie Slater and John Adams.

Paper Cranes aims to provide a safe and supportive environment where young people can connect with others who have experienced the death of someone close.

The next session will take place on Saturday at The Bridge Youth Centre, located at 52A Whitburn St, Bridgnorth.

It is split into two age groups – years 3-6 from 10.30am-12.30pm and years 7-11 from 1.30pm-3.30pm.

The focus of each session will be on using creative and social activities to help young people process their grief and form new connections.

While the young people will be at the centre of the sessions, there will be a team of passionate professionals on hand to provide support and guidance. This team specializes in bereavement, education, grief counselling, and play therapy.

The Bridge Youth Centre has generously provided its facilities for the sessions and details are available on 01746 765255 or by emailing john@perryandphillipsfunerals.com.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News