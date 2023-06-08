Bridgnorth group set up to help young people struggling with loss

Paper Cranes Bereavement Support Group: Jennifer Brown, Hayley Yarnley, Laura Jones, Christine Jolly, Katie Slater and John Adams.

Paper Cranes aims to provide a safe and supportive environment where young people can connect with others who have experienced the death of someone close.

The next session will take place on Saturday at The Bridge Youth Centre, located at 52A Whitburn St, Bridgnorth.

It is split into two age groups – years 3-6 from 10.30am-12.30pm and years 7-11 from 1.30pm-3.30pm.

The focus of each session will be on using creative and social activities to help young people process their grief and form new connections.

While the young people will be at the centre of the sessions, there will be a team of passionate professionals on hand to provide support and guidance. This team specializes in bereavement, education, grief counselling, and play therapy.