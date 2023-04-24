Bridgnorth birder becomes first in UK to spot rare black-winged kite

Martyn Owen and his wife Laura after they recorded the bird

Martyn Owen was travelling to work in Newtown, Wales with his wife Laura, when they spotted the flying rarity.

The species of kite is usually only found in sub-Saharan Africa and tropical Asia but has recently gained a foothold within Europe and has been seen as far north as Calais but he it never been sighted in the wild in the UK before.

But last Tuesday's sighting and footage captured by Mr Owen is thought to be the first sighting of the bird in the UK.

Mr Martyn said: “I was driving to work, my wife was coming with me to do an ecology survey in Newtown.

“I saw a bird on the side of the road that was obviously something very different to what I am used to seeing in the area and the UK.

"Fortunately, there was a pull-in right next to us, we pulled in and then immediately realised what it was – I was in Morocco two weeks before looking at a black wing kite in Morocco, so I had a very fresh mental image of what they look like.”

He added that what followed was a "frantic" five minutes as the pair tried to get the black-winged kite in shot.

He said: “We were just hoping the bird would stick around for others to see. But relatively quickly after about five minutes it drifted off to the west, we jumped in the car and tried to follow it along the road but it had disappeared from view behind some buildings and some woodland.

“That was it five minutes of complete mayhem that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

As soon as he captured the winged rarity, Mr Owen, who runs an ecological consultancy, took to Twitter to let his followers know.