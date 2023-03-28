Notification Settings

Town's museum prepares to open its doors for the year

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire museum is set to reopen for the spring and summer season next week.

Northgate Museum in Bridgnorth
The Northgate Museum in Bridgnorth closes from October to Easter each year.

On Good Friday, April 7, the museum is to open its doors again from 12-3.30pm.

It will be open again at the same time on from Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons, as well as on Bank Holidays.

The museum, which is in the iconic Northgate in High Town and features a range of historical items ranging from an Edwardian cash till, to a model of Trevithick's Steam Engine.

Members of the Bridgnorth and District Historical Society run the Northgate Museum on behalf of the town for both the residents and visitors.

For those interested in volunteering to be a steward at the museum should contact the Museum Manager, Mr Richard Batho on 01746 763525.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

