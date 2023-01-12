Notification Settings

Car lands on roof in crash near Bridgnorth

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished:

A car ended up on its roof after a crash near Bridgnorth today.

The one-vehicle crash happened in Worfield at about 8.45am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 8.47am on Thursday, January 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth. This incident involved one vehicle which had rolled over and required righting before being moved into a layby.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

