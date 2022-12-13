Former Bridgnorth teacher and district councillor who helped open country park dies aged 80

Cedric Lea was the former head of mathematics and deputy head of Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth and was known by many people in the town after being taught by him.

Mr Lea took up his appointment as head of mathematics in 1973, and later became deputy headteacher at the school in 1985.

He enjoyed Gilbert and Sullivan and one year played Fagin in the school production of Oliver which he thoroughly enjoyed. He had quite a talent for Gilbert and Sullivan amateur dramatics, having been involved with them in previous schools.

Mr Lea also served on the former Bridgnorth District Council, representing Bridgnorth East Ward from 1979 to 2003.

He served as chairman of the council from 1991 to1993, with one of his official duties being to escort the Duke of Gloucester at the ribbon cutting opening ceremony at Alveley Country Park in 1992, following the reclamation of the site of the former Alveley and Highley coal mines.

He was also chairman of housing, during which time he was instrumental in the development of bungalows for the elderly in Morville, and also Greenfields Court in Bridgnorth.

Mr Lea is survived by his wife, Judy, who he had been married to for 56 years, and three children, Christian, Charlotte and Sam, along with eight grandchildren who will greatly miss him.