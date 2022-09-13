Overnight trains and additional services to help people visiting London to pay respects to the Queen

Passengers at Euston Station, where a lot of people from West Midlands will travel into (FILE PHOTO). Passengers at London's Euston station Friday July 8, 2005. Scotland Yard have confirmed that at least 37 people died in Thursday's terror attacks on the capital, and said there were 700 casualties, 300 of whom were taken to hospital by ambulance, but a police source said the toll was likely to rise to at least 41 dead. See PA story POLICE Explosion. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/PA. . EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY APRIL 19 File photo dated 1/2/08 of a general view of Euston Railway Station in central London as plans to knock down and completely rebuild Britain's sixth-busiest railway station as part of the HS2 high-speed project have been scrapped. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday April 19, 2013. Instead, under new proposals, Euston station in north London will be developed by keeping most of the existing platforms and improving the station around them. See PA story RAIL HS2. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Network Rail said limited trains will operate overnight from Wednesday night while Her Majesty is lying in state in Westminster Hall. There will also be extra daytime services.

Avanti West Coast said it is running up to four additional services a day in each direction between London, the West Midlands and Manchester from Tuesday up to and including Friday, adding a total of around 16,000 seats to its capacity.

The company said it is "examining closely what opportunities there are for additional services" on Saturday and Sunday and that transport plans for the day of the funeral are still being finalised.

It has operated a reduced timetable in recent weeks due to drivers refusing to work overtime shifts.

It is understood around 200 daily services will be added to timetables nationally. They will be displayed on online journey planners.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "The rail industry is doing all it can to ensure people can travel to pay their respects during the period of mourning.

"Where possible, we will be running some extra services, including a very limited service operating through the night on some routes, and postponing engineering work.

"Customers should check journey planners for the most up-to-date information."