Greenfingers charity

They will attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show as part of a presence from parent company British Garden Centres Group who will be supporting Greenfingers.

Greenfingers is a national charity dedicated to supporting children who spend time in hospices around the UK and creating inspiring gardens for them and their families to relax in. They have so far created over 60 such gardens nationwide.

Bridgnorth Garden Centre is one of the 61 centres in the British Garden Centres group and has previously supported Greenfingers and raised money for them through events such as Garden ReLeaf Day.

The show will run in London from May 24-28 and attracts thousands of visitors including the Royal Family.

Boyd Douglas-Davies, a director at British Garden Centres said: “We are so pleased we are able to support Greenfingers by enabling them to have a presence at RHS Chelsea this year.

" The event is the perfect place to shout from the rooftops regarding the work the charity undertakes, with an attending audience that is already engaged with the mental and physical benefits of gardening.

"We’ve no doubt the show will see legions of new supporters inspired by the work of the charity

and in turn dig deep to support it”.

Sue Allen, Chairman at the Greenfingers charity said: “We are grateful to British Garden

Centres for their support in helping us gain a presence at RHS Chelsea.

"We are looking forward to getting on-site and start telling all the wonderful visitors more about the work we do and hope that