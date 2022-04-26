Community life is highlighted at Bridgnorth exhibition

Kathy O'Connor (centre) with some of the participants in the exhibition

Kathryn O'Connor is a genderfluid gay artist, documentary photographer and author who aims to bring a voice and an outlet of expression to the LGBTQ community.

She has kept busy doing a book, mini-exhibitions in schools and a large art installation featuring identities and quotes.

The book, excerpts and photos of which are being displayed at Bridgnorth Library has100 pictures from people from the community across the West Midlands and features their lives, jobs and hobbies as well as quotes about what it means to them to be able to express themselves openly.

She said: "Because the book features people from across the West Midlands including Shropshire, Birmingham and the Black Country, Staffordshire and Hereford and Worcester, I have done some miles taking it round those areas. "The message I want to get across is that everyone is valid and everybody has a story, good or bad and the aim is to chronicle those stories and highlight members of the community by represneting them in the exhibition."