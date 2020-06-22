Man taken to hospital after vehicle rolls in Bridgnorth crash.

The incident involved one vehicle and happened shortly before 12.40pm today near to the junction of the B4555 and The Cankhorn in Knowle Sands.

The driver had exited the vehicle, which had rolled completely over, upon the arrival of the ambulance service and was taken to Russell's Hall Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision near to the junction of the B4555 and The Cankhorn at 12.42pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who had managed to get himself out of the car, which had overturned in the incident before landing on all four wheels.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital for further assessment."

West Mercia's Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "Please be advised, RTC near to The Swan Inn, Knowle Sands, Bridgnorth. Delays expected."

AA Traffic News reported at 12.12pm: "Partially blocked due to accident on B4555 both ways near The Swan Inn."