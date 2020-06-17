Pub displays new sculpture to thank to key workers

Kevin Wall runs The Old Gate Inn at Heathton, near Claverley, and wanted artwork with a message. He teamed up with an independent artist who recently began making steel sculptures for gardens.

Kevin said: "I have been busy getting my pub ready for reopening and also wanted to pay tribute to our key workers and NHS. I came up with the idea of a wall-mounted sign to incorporate the NHS, rainbow for key workers, poppies for remembrance, and a farmer with his dog for our local farming community.

"I stumbled across a local artist on Facebook [Paul Taylor of Nature's Fantasma] who was advertising a new venture in garden sculptures made out of laser-cut steel.

"I contacted him with a sketch of what I had in mind, which must be the worst sketch in the history of art, but once he had stopped laughing at my attempt he came back with a fantastic design, pretty much exactly what I had in mind.

"I immediately approved his design and a week later he delivered."

The piece now adorns the outside wall at the pub.

Kevin said: "Since lockdown, [Paul Taylor] has been trying to get his new venture off the ground. I cannot praise him enough."

Learn more about Nature's Fantasma, based in Kingswinford, at facebook.com/Naturesfantasma/.