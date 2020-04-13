New project hopes to encompass the memories of Bridgnorth

Kathy O'Connor aims to create a book that encompasses as many memories as possible from people based in and around Bridgnorth.

This is the 44-year-old gardener's latest project, having already created Faces and Workplaces last year – a collection of 100 different portrait photos of workers from the vast range of industries around the town.

The latest publication will consist of memories from people's childhood, dating years, adult life, older age or views and experiences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kathy said: "I was going to wait until next year to start another social history creative project – but I guess I feel now might be a good time for it, now that a lot of people find themselves stuck for something to do from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I aim to create a book over the next two to three years that encompasses as many people’s bite-sized life memories as possible from in and around the Bridgnorth area.

"Of all ages over 18 years, I will be asking people to email in their funny or interesting memories/anecdotes based on areas of their past lives."

She added: "They should not be massive essays of their own lives – rather tiny moments from them, highlighted using just a few words.

"The idea is that over the next two to three years I will go through them all picking some out to use in the book, using them as they were sent in their own words.

"Once the final selection for the book is chosen I shall contact each of the participants and try and do as many photo portraits of them as possible to go alongside their memories in the final book."

For those wanting to get involved, or for more information, contact Kathy at bitesizememories2020@gmail.com