Bridgnorth Labour Party donates hundreds of pounds to ensure senior citizen group continues

Members of Bridgnorth Senior Citizens Club received £200 from Bridgnorth & Highley Labour Party to support the ongoing activities the group organises for elderly residents throughout the town.

Chairman of the party, councillor Julia Buckley, who also represents east ward, presented the cheque to the group's Wednesday bingo session at Castle Hall.

Councillor Buckley explained that concerns over the rise in rental fees had motivated the party to organise a pub quiz to raise funds to ensure the senior citizens club could still afford to meet – particularly as it prides itself on low costs for members.

Margaret Baker, secretary of the citizens club, said the group is also looking for more members.

She said: "We are a very friendly club. If you feel like you are on your own, we make you feel very welcome.

"Come and have a cup of tea for just 50p or a slice of toast for just 30p."

The club meets at Castle Hall on Wednesdays from 9.45am to 11.30am and on Fridays from 9.45am to 11am.

Weekly activities are organised including bingo, book swaps and meals, and a number of day trips and holidays are scheduled throughout the year.

For more information, contact Irene on 01746766949.