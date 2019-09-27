Landmark Shropshire pub fought for by villagers now up for sale

Earlier this year, a group of villagers aimed to get the Acton Arms in Morville, near Bridgnorth, registered as an 'asset of community value' in order to safeguard its future.

See also:

Now, the pub on Houghton Lane is being advertised by property company James A Baker for £325,000.

The premises, which sits on a plot of 1.25 acres, includes 0.6 acres of land that has been earmarked for six residential dwellings, with planning permission already granted.

The pub is currently closed, but more than 100 people signed a petition to safeguard its future in March this year.

Created by resident Lily Jones, the petition outlined the pub's place as a centre for the community.

It said: "Our pub is an important part of the local community, we do not want to lose it.

Advertising

“We would like to see the Acton open again, we miss the contact with our friends and neighbours."

The James A Baker listing advertising the pub states: "The Acton Arms is a detached three-storey building, with a two-storey addition to the side.

"The property is of brick construction with painted and rendered elevations beneath a pitched slate roof.

"Internally the ground floor trading area comprises; a bar area with separate entrance and a single servery to the right, with room for circa 20 covers. To the right is a large split restaurant area, with a single central servery and covers for circa 60.

"Private accommodation is situated at first floor and second floor which comprise of: two double bedrooms, one single bedrooms, living room bathroom and WC to the first floor with two additional double bedrooms to the second."