Bridgnorth charity gives youngsters special recognition

Bridgnorth Lions' annual Alan Golden Youth Awards, named after a past Lions club member who served as a head teacher in the town, are given to local young people who have made a difference in the community.

At a special awards presentation at The Shakespeare on West Castle Street, Bridgnorth Lions award organiser, Ken Duffield, introduced the five candidates.

He announced that this year’s joint winners were Holly Tyrls and Ben Twigg. Holly is head girl at Bridgnorth Endowed School and has been described as a “fantastic role model” for other students and a “great ambassador” for the school.

Ben was nominated for his “amazing, never give up” attitude and his support for others, despite suffering a major health issue. Even though he was having treatment he continued helping out at Alveley Cricket Club, encouraging others and assisting in a variety of ways.

There were three runners up, including Oriana Briggs who runs the chess club at Idsall school, helps out at her local scout troop, and volunteers in the library.

Danni Briggs-Thomas who volunteers at The Bridge Youth Centre and is “admired for her commitment and enthusiasm” for the young people attending, was also nominated. She was described as having “amazing interpersonal skills”.

Joel Gough-Becker also volunteers at The Bridge Youth Centre, and is regarded as a positive role model. He is “especially good at getting quieter young people involved” in the club’s activities and was the third runner up.

The competition was judged by Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley, Les Winwood, who praised all the finalists for their efforts, especially their willingness to help others.

The winners received a special shield and a cheque while the others received certificates.