DPD worker was threatened to provide whereabouts of murdered colleague, court told

Aurman Singh, 23, was killed in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsburym on August 21 last year. Five men are on trial for his murder.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, all deny murder.

Stafford Crown Court was told on Tuesday that Arshdeep Singh threatened to kill DPD employee and fellow defendant Sukhmandeep Singh unless he provided information on the whereabouts of Aurman Singh.

Defending Sukhmandeep Singh, Philip Bradley KC, said his client had met Arshdeep Singh in 2020 shortly after Arshdeep had entered the UK on a student visa.

He told the jury that Sukhmandeep Singh was a "quiet man" who Arshdeep found to be a "push over" and who he had threatened after learning he worked at the same DPD depot as Aurman Singh.

Mr Bradley said Arshdeep had forced him Sukhmandeep Singh to send him information about his colleague's whereabouts along with a picture of Aurman Singh's DPD van on the day of the attack.

"I suggest to you, you received those calls and at this stage, Sukhmandeep was trying to get more information from you about what you wanted the information for, and I suggest you quickly ratcheted up the threats against him?" said Mr Bradley.

Speaking through an interpreter, Arshdeep Singh denied it.