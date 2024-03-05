Woman arrested after 10-year-old girl found dead at Rowley Regis home sparking murder probe

West Midlands Police confirmed officers had arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after the child was found dead in Rowley Regis on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services discovered a child with injuries at the address on Robin Close, at around 12.10pm on Monday, however, despite efforts of emergency service staff she was tragically confirmed dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police have now confirmed that a 33-year-old woman understood to be known to the girl, has been arrested and is in police custody for questioning.