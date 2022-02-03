Notification Settings

One stop shop website launched for Direct Payments recipients in Shropshire

By David Tooley

A revamped website has been launched to help carers and people with disability in Shropshire decide how to spend the money they are entitled to.

Instead of Shropshire Council deciding on which carer or personal assistants to employ they are able to get Direct Payments set up so they can make their own arrangements on finding support.

The new website has been put together with help from benefit recipients.

Direct Payments are available to anyone who has been assessed as having relevant eligible needs. This includes adults aged 18 or over who have a disability, who have caring responsibilities, with other support needs, including mobility etc.

Councillor Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “Shropshire Council has been supporting local people to access Direct Payments for over 25 years. Although Direct Payments are not for everyone, they can be a way of achieving better outcomes for customers as they are in control of the support they choose and receive.

“We want to ensure people who have a Direct Payment can access information easily and know where to go for help."

The Direct Payments website can be found at: www.shropshire.gov.uk/direct-payments-in-adult-social-care/

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

