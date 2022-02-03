Pensioners could be hit by the surge in energy prices

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is calling on people to make sure they are claiming all the financial help they are entitled to before the average £50 a month energy price rise starts in April and to get in touch if they need advice.

Household energy bills will soar by £693 per year from the beginning of April, energy regulator Ofgem has confirmed, with experts fearing another dramatic rise next winter.

"It is going to be catastrophic for some people," said Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. "If you are on a fixed income or on the basic state pension then it is going to be very difficult.

"I think that the next couple of years are going to be very challenging."

The basic state pension is set to increase to £141.85 per week, with the full rate of new state pension going up to £185.15. But with the cost of living already rising and budgets under pressure, the charity's advice is to seek help now.

Age UK has offices in Shrewsbury and Ludlow, a charity shop in Wellington, 50 staff and more than 800 volunteers.

And Heather said they are ready to help.

"We have a very good benefits advice team and support from Marches Energy Agency," she said. "If you are worried I urge you to get in touch with us."