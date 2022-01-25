Green light for holidaymakers are more restrictions are eased on travel

Claire Moore of Peakes Travel Elite

People arriving in England or Scotland from abroad will no longer have to take Covid tests if they are fully vaccinated, the government has said.

The changes will come in from 4am on 11 February, in time for the half-term break a boost both for families and for teachers.

Rules have also been eased for unvaccinated travellers, who will no longer have to take a day eight test or self isolate. However, they will still need pre-departure and day two tests.

Travel agents across the region said their phones and websites had been extremely busy since the news broke.

They warned that travellers should seek professional advice to ensure that they knew the rules for the individual countries that they were travelling to.

Claire Moore, the managing director for Peakes Travel Elite in Shrewsbury, said it definitely felt as if the tide was beginning to turn.

"People are desperate for some good news and to finally get away again," she said.

"We would urge people to seek advice from the professionals as there are still countries that have their own travel restrictions."

"Much of the Far East, Australia and New Zealand are still closed, for instance," she said.

"We are also hopeful that the Government will take a step further and make the passenger locator forms easier to fill in.

"These have to be done online and a lot of our older customers do not have access to the internet or even have a smart phone. We are having to step in and help."

Director of Polka Dot Travel in Oswestry, Helen Johnson, said every time another restriction was lifted it was like flicking a light switch on for more customers to book holidays.

"It does feel as though this is the most relaxed travel has been since the start of the pandemic," she said.

"We have had lots of enquiries for people travelling in next three to four months. For many it has been three years since they have have had a holiday and we are finding that people are either booking themselves a more luxurious holiday, such as five star instead of four, or travelling further afield.

"One of our top selling destination is the Maldives and Dubai. Closer to home, Spain, including the Canaries, and Greece and Turkey remain ever popular."