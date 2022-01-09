Shropshire nurse's fundraising headshave follows her own breast cancer diagnosis

SaTH nurse Shirley

Shirley Downes, who works for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, shaved off all her hair on December 30 in her bid to raise as much as possible for Cancer Research UK.

Shirley said on her fundraising page: "I have worked in the NHS since 1978. In that time have worked within many disciplines. From new born and children through to adults.

"Cancer does not discriminate it can effect anyone. I personally have lost both friends and family to this dreadful disease."

She added: "Following my recent breast cancer diagnosis I will be braving the shave for Cancer Research UK. The money I raise will help fund life-saving research and to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured."

The SaTH Twitter page called Shirley "one of our brilliant nurses."

They added: "Shortly after her younger sister was nearing the end of her breast cancer chemotherapy, Shirley was sadly diagnosed with breast cancer herself (1/2)...

"On 30 December, Shirley shaved her hair in a bid to raise vital funds Cancer Research UK. If you would like to donate to this worthy cause, please visit Shirley’s giving page - http://bit.ly/3zAEf0b

"Thank you Shirley, we wish you all the very best."

Cancer Research UK says cancer survival rates have doubled over the past 40 years. Consistent progress is being made but improvements to technology and ground-breaking work offer new opportunities to find different ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer and improve survival rates even further.