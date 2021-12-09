Longest illuminated festive lights tunnel is switched on

Enjoying the festive lights in a visit from Ellesmere are Finley and Arthur Page with mum Victoria (centre) and John and Hilary Evans

Visitors flocked to the 1.2-miles of magical lights trail, which includes the UK’s longest festive light tunnel, and runs along the lakeside and through winding woodland paths and grounds.

They could real reindeer and enjoy fun fairground rides. There was also a wide selection of festive food and drink and gifts at the Christmas market.

as well as several festive stalls to snap up some special gifts for loved ones.

The event also offered visitors a spectacular laser light show carefully choreographed to music, as well as a sculpture trail that showcases some of the best local and nationally recognised artists.

The Christmas light trail runs until the December 24 and tickets are available at www.bolesworth.com/christmas.

As well as the beautifully lit winter wonderland, visitors can book a visit to meet Father Christmas or have a go at ice skating on an all weather and environmentally friendly synthetic ice-skating rink.

Visitors wanting to indulge at Christmas can book a visit to the VIP Champagne Island, where they could relax, drink an inclusive ½ bottle of Champagne and soak up views of the illuminated Bolesworth Castle.

Nina Barbour, Managing Director of Bolesworth, said: “It was fabulous to finally welcome so many to our first Christmas Lights Trail at Bolesworth and to see everyone enjoying the attractions. We’ve had such positive feedback from visitors and the team is looking forward to welcoming more guests to our winter wonderland as we run up to Christmas.