Met Office issues storm warning across Shropshire and mid Wales

Thunderstorms are forecast for the region on Tuesday

After the south bore the brunt of the summer storms over the weekend, the Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning for large swathes of the UK, including Birmingham, the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire, and mid Wales.

The warning says "thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption", warning drivers to expect "spray and sudden flooding" that could "lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures".

The Met Office also warns of delays or cancellations to train and bus services if flooding or lightning strikes occur, adding: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes."

The warning comes into force at 9am on Tuesday and remains in place until 6am on Wednesday.

A Met Office spokeman said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Tuesday across much of Wales, northern and central England.

"These will last well into the night across north Wales and north-west England in particular where they could be prolonged in places."

Forecasters say that 20 to 30mm of rain is possible in around one or two hours, and a few places could see around 60mm in three to six hours.

They said that lightning and hail may pose additional hazards in a few locations."

Homes, roads and London Underground stations were flooded in the south of England on Sunday, with a flooded hospital cancelling all surgery and outpatient appointments on Monday due to the heavy rain.

Flash floods hit parts of London over the weekend. Photo: Hebe Campbell/PA Wire