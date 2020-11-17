Transport studies among £1.5 million funding

Councillor Steve Davenport

While some of the schemes within the funding package are already on the drawing board and can go ahead soon, Shropshire Council says some of the money will be used for the planning of future improvements.

The £1.5 million announced this week has come from the Community Infrastructure Levy scheme - money that has come from developers who have been given planning permission for housing schemes

Councillor Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m really pleased we can utilise funding from housing development to support key improvement in our towns and villages. I’m sure over time that this scheme will improve all aspects of our local communities.”

"We will be liaising and engaging with our communities as we move forward.

"Some schemes are ready for delivery, and some schemes need to be developed and consulted locally, as there is still a requirement to follow national guidance or legislation when developing and constructing schemes, to ensure the benefits that our communities desire can be achieved."

While the biggest pot of cash, £225,000, will go to an HGV management project and highways safety improvements in Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Oswestry another large sum, £100,000 will to on work to an improved or remodelled roundabout at the Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing development off Bridgnorth Road, Broseley.

Feasibility studies are among the projects.

Shropshire Council says there will be £40,000 for the Oswestry Town Sustainable Transport Plan and £30,000 for a Bridgnorth town traffic feasibility study.

Another £30,000 will be used to draw up two assessment and designs to improvements in Bishop’s Castle.

Also in the south of county there will be £85,000 set aside for A49 and B5477 highways improvements in Church Stretton.

A pot of £20,000 will be used for the design of highway improvements on the B455 in Highley an in the north east of Shropshire £40,000 will be used to improve access for pedestrians and vehicles in Market Drayton town centre/