Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

WATCH: Just Eat cyclist pedals along three-lane stretch of M6

By Adam SmithLatest videosPublished: Last Updated:

Delivery company Just Eat has launched an investigation after one of its workers was captured taking his life in his hands by cycling down the M6 towards Great Barr.

The Just Eat delivery ride on the M6. Photo: @MBowater
The Just Eat delivery ride on the M6. Photo: @MBowater

The Just Eat cyclist shocked drivers on the M6 by pedalling down the motorway between Junction 6 Spaghetti Junction and Junction 7 Great Barr over the weekend.

The rider had a recognisable Just Eat bright-orange rucksack on his back and was caught on film thanks to a driver's dashcam.

Matthew Bowater posted the footage on Twitter remarking: "When @JustEatUK cyclist decided to take the M6 north J6."

Some social media users pointed out the Just Eat cyclist was breaking the Highway Code using a pedal bike on a motorway, while others lauded his commitment to the job.

Just Eat is investigating the incident after seeing the footage on Matthew's tweet.

Just Eat replied to Matthew and tweeted: "Hi Matthew, thanks for flagging. Most delivery drivers delivering food to customers’ doors are employed directly by independent restaurants, we do work with third party courier companies, agency couriers and self-employed independent contractors in certain areas.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards and in line with these, we would expect all drivers associated with Just Eat to act responsibly and respectfully at all times."

The company added: "We're investigating this, please do send a DM if you have any further details to share."

Latest videos
News
Transport
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News