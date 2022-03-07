WATCH: Just Eat cyclist pedals along three-lane stretch of M6

The Just Eat delivery ride on the M6. Photo: @MBowater

The Just Eat cyclist shocked drivers on the M6 by pedalling down the motorway between Junction 6 Spaghetti Junction and Junction 7 Great Barr over the weekend.

The rider had a recognisable Just Eat bright-orange rucksack on his back and was caught on film thanks to a driver's dashcam.

Matthew Bowater posted the footage on Twitter remarking: "When @JustEatUK cyclist decided to take the M6 north J6."

Some social media users pointed out the Just Eat cyclist was breaking the Highway Code using a pedal bike on a motorway, while others lauded his commitment to the job.

Just Eat is investigating the incident after seeing the footage on Matthew's tweet.

Just Eat replied to Matthew and tweeted: "Hi Matthew, thanks for flagging. Most delivery drivers delivering food to customers’ doors are employed directly by independent restaurants, we do work with third party courier companies, agency couriers and self-employed independent contractors in certain areas.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards and in line with these, we would expect all drivers associated with Just Eat to act responsibly and respectfully at all times."