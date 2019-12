What goes up... With the cooling towers at Ironbridge Power Station due for demolition shortly, Malcolm Lees of Leegomery thought this photo of the first one being built would be of interest. He says it's mid-1960s – we think it might be around the late summer of 1965. Malcolm said: "The picture was sent to me by another railway enthusiast, Neil Evans, whose interest was not the power station but the coal train going across the Albert Edward Bridge, taking coal to the original power station. I have two interests – I worked at the power station for 25 years, until 1992, as a unit operator in the control room. And I was on the railways for six years, going to the railways when I left school. I was a Fireman, on steam engines of course, based at Shrewsbury."