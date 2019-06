Standing at the front with a plate of tarts is the Queen of Hearts – little Shirley Jones, who is these days Mrs Shirley Corfield. Shirley's mum Mrs Pauline Jones came across this picture while making a recent house move to Bicton Heath. "I reckon it was taken in 1960 or 1961 at the Methodist Chapel in Greenfields in Shrewsbury," said Pauline. "I lived at Greenfields at the time. I used to go to the chapel on a Monday afternoon when they had a mothers' afternoon there." She thinks the picture was taken of some carnival event or something like that, but cannot remember for sure. Daughter Shirley still lives in Shrewsbury.