Royal seal of approval for Shropshire veterans' centre from Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Starstruck Pheobe Morris who presented flowers to the duchess

The royal seal of approval for the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital's Headley Court Veterans' Orthopaedic Centre on Tuesday made everyone there "walk taller and prouder", said its chief executive Stacey Keegan.

And the man who had the vision for the military veterans' centre a decade ago, consultant orthopaedic surgeon Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, said sheer determination had pushed the project forward, culminating in the duchess's visit.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looked around in feigned surprise as if to say, who is she, when she was introduced , the title, bestowed on her and husband the duke less than a month ago.

In the visit lasting almost two hours she stopped to chat to scores of people, from members of the public lining her route outside the veterans' centre to staff, patients, volunteers and dignitaries inside.

Cousins Isabelle Lawrence and Mali Jones with their Union Flags

Cousins, Isabelle Lawrence, aged three, and two-year-old Mali Jones, wore matching outfits and waved Union Flags to great her, while Bill McKenna, formerly of the King's Own Scottish Borders, was resplendent in his tartan.

As young soldiers, he and Rory Williams of the Royal Green Jackets were both stationed at the Park Hall army camp adjacent to the hospital . They went on to make their homes in the Oswestry area.

The duchess chats to veterans Rory Williams and Bill McKenna

Former combat medic Tony Blake, representing the Parachute Regiment Association, said it was good to meet the new Colonel in Chief of his regiment.

The duchess was told how the centre - for veterans from across Britain and abroad - had been helped by a £6 million donation from the Headley Court Charity.

She heard that it had been built on the site of a former military hospital, part of the Park Hall Army camp which closed in the 1970s.

The duchess chatted to volunteers including those operating the League of Friends coffee shop like Lorraine Dodswell, and those who offer veterans help and support including veterans themselves Sandy Beattie and Richard Roberts, who both live in Shrewsbury.

The duchess talks to volunteers Sandy Beattie and Richard Roberts

They can point patients at the centre towards general advice and support aimed at veterans, including ensuring they have the benefits they are entitled too.

The duchess then toured some of the wards, speaking to patients including former WRAF admin staff member Arlene Baker, from Aberystwth, who is recovering from a knee replacement operation, and ex-army regular Jessica Waterworth, attending the physio department as part of her recovery for a broken femur and determined to get back to full fitness.

Orthopaedic surgeon Ibrahim Roushdi and anaesthetist James Neil, told the duchess about the day case facility which allows patients to have a whole range of surgical procedures without having to spend overnight or even the whole day in hospital; an expanding service for the veterans.

It was then on to the official unveiling of the plaque to mark her visit.

The duchess unveils the official plaque at the veterans' centre

Hospital trust chairman Harry Turner said it was a huge honour to welcome the duchess to the veterans' centre.

"It is a very special day for the hospital and one that the staff richly deserve," he said.

Dignitaries outside the centre

Lt Col Meyer said that now very much established, the centre was looking forward to welcoming a new orthopaedic surgeon to work alongside him and the other staff.

"There are 80,000 military veterans in Shropshire and 1.8 million across the UK," he said.