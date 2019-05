Thank you to Mel Jones for emailing in this picture, although he has a particular motivation in doing so, as he's trying to find a picture taken at the same time which featured the Boys Brigade which led this Wellington parade. Mel tells us: "This was taken in 1953 to celebrate the Coronation. It was a parade organised by my father which he did for neighbours and friends with a march to the Constitution Hill School where he held sports events for the children. I remember we all had a keepsake Coronation spoon. I can name quite a few of the people in this photograph but am trying to locate the other photograph which showed the Boys Brigade which led the march." The parade is seen here as it travels down King Street in Wellington. If you've got a copy of the picture Mel is looking for, do drop us a line.