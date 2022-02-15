One Covid death in Shropshire in new figures from Government

The death means there have been five in the county in the past week of people who had a positive Covid test in the previous 28 days. There were no deaths in Telford and Wrekin, but six in the past week.
Nationally the figures show 35 deaths in the 24 hour period, 1,243 in the past week, a drop of 27.2 per cent.
The number of positive Covid tests is also falling.
In Shropshire there were 196 new positive cases, 1533 in the week, a drop of 36.8 per cent.
Telford saw 118 new cases, 1026 in the week, a drop of 34.2 per cent.
The UK saw 41,648 positive cases in 24 hours, 388,877 in the week.