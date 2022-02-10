Two more Shropshire residents die with Covid as infection rate drops

A health worker holds a testing tube after conducing at a drive-through COVID-19 test at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, Monday, March 30, 2020. The Malaysian government issued a restricted movement order to the public till April 14, to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian).

The notice of the deaths, one in each local authority area, was published in the Government's latest figures on Thursday .

It brings the number of lives lost in Shropshire in the past week to 12, down 42.9 per cent on the previous seven days, and to seven in Telford and Wrekin, a reduction of 30 per cent on the previous week.

There were 269 new cases of Covid in Shropshire in the same 24-hour period, bringing the seven-day total to 2,055, while in Telford there have been 152 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 1,394 in the last week.

They represent big week-on-week drops of 68.8 per cent and 70.3 per cent respectively.

Nationally there were 206 deaths of those who had tested positive for Covid in the previous 28 days, and 1,429 in the week.