Shropshire MPs call for scientific approach to Omicron decision-making

Travellers from Britain have been banned from entering countries including France and Germany, while community and health leaders are urging residents to take the Covid booster vaccine urgently in order to protect relatives and the NHS as Christmas Day approaches.

Vaccine centres have stepped up capacity in the race against time for residents to catch up on first, second and booster jabs in a bid to stem the rapidly-spreading variant.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: "I am concerned to ensure our health services are not overwhelmed. I want to see evidence of the impact of Omicron on hospitalisation rates, rather than rely entirely on modelling assumptions.

"I spoke to NHS leaders in Shropshire on Friday to discuss vaccine roll-out, which accelerated significantly this weekend. I urge all those eligible to get their booster jab as this is the best defence we have to limit the severity of Omicron.

"Concerns were expressed about the impact on capacity from staff self-isolating, within the NHS and more widely across the economy.

"I would not want to see further restrictions before Christmas or New Year until we have evidence that Omicron severity is causing hospitalisation rates to rise at rates which the NHS will no be able to cope with.

"I urge everyone to take a lateral flow test each day before before seeing others, and to visit Grab A Jab online to get your booster jab this week."

Another Conservative MP, Shrewsbury and Atcham's Daniel Kawczynski, said he was due to discuss the matter with his constituency colleagues.

Newly elected North Shropshire MP and Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan said: "The Government must follow scientific advice to protect not just vulnerable people, but also our NHS, which is already under immense pressure.

"Our ambulance services in Shropshire are already at breaking point and a rapid rise in those needing emergency care due to Covid will only make the situation worse.

"One course of action we cannot wait for is more financial help for business. We need a new support package for businesses now, in particular our treasured pubs and restaurants. I am calling for Parliament to be recalled virtually to allow MPs to vote through new emergency funding to save businesses on the brink."

Meanwhile Telford's Conservative MP Lucy Allan posted on Twitter words from a national newspaper supporting Prime Minster Boris Johnson's Plan B.