More sad deaths of those testing positive for Covid

The two deaths in Shropshire of those who had a positive test in the previous 28 days bring the number there is the last week to six while the one death in Telford and Wrekin mean four people have lost their lives to the virus in the week.
Nationally there were 45 deaths in the 24 hour period and 1,029 in the week.
The virus is continuing to affect the county's hospitals with 56 patients suffering from Covid in the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals in the week ending November 15.
Postive Covid tests continue. In Shropshire 245 people tested positive in the 24 hours, 1,765 in the week while in Telford the figures were 177 positive tests in 24 hours, 1,025 in the week.