More sad deaths of those testing positive for Covid

By Sue AustinCoronavirusPublished:

The deaths of three people who tested positive for Covid have been confirmed in the county in the latest 24 hour period released by the government.

File photo dated 19/02/21 of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. All 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid jab by August 23, under a new target set by the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has said offering young people the vaccine by this date will allow those teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September. Issue date: Sunday August 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccines. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The two deaths in Shropshire of those who had a positive test in the previous 28 days bring the number there is the last week to six while the one death in Telford and Wrekin mean four people have lost their lives to the virus in the week.

Nationally there were 45 deaths in the 24 hour period and 1,029 in the week.

The virus is continuing to affect the county's hospitals with 56 patients suffering from Covid in the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals in the week ending November 15.

Postive Covid tests continue. In Shropshire 245 people tested positive in the 24 hours, 1,765 in the week while in Telford the figures were 177 positive tests in 24 hours, 1,025 in the week.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

