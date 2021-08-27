Vaccine rollout for secondary school children 'unlikely before term starts'

Social distancing measures at a school

The vaccine rollout should be extended to 12 to 15-year-olds as the dominant and more transmissible Delta variant is "flying through schools", a public health expert has said.

It comes amid reports the NHS in England has drawn up plans to start jabbing this age group as pupils return to class after the summer break.

A Shropshire headteacher said these plans were "unlikely" to happen but schools have been preparing their own safety measures for the return of pupils in the next couple of weeks.

The Department of Health has insisted no decisions have yet been made to extend the vaccine programme to younger people, but said they "continue to plan for a range of scenarios".

NHS trusts in England have been told to prepare for the possible rollout of vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds from September 6, according to national newspaper reports, which suggest trusts are being told they must have plans ready by 4pm today.

So far, vaccines are being offered to healthy people aged 16 and above, and those considered at-risk in the 12-15 age bracket.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has not yet advised on broadening the rollout further.

Devi Sridhar, professor of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, said vaccine advisers are being "very cautious" but warned that "waiting and watching costs time".

Asked about 12 to 15-year-olds being offered jabs, she said: "Either you're going to be exposed to Covid without any protection or you can be exposed and have a vaccine.

"And we should be offering teens that vaccine so they have that protection before going back into schools."

Krissi Carter, head teacher at The Burton Borough School in Newport, said the school will be doing lateral flow testing and encouraging staff and students to wear masks if they want to, but doesn't think there will be a vaccine rollout for school children before they go back.

She said: "I hope people will read reports in the national news about vaccines and realise that's not going to happen. We have to get parental consent even for a paracetamol so getting vaccines sorted in schools before they return is unlikely.

"Nevertheless, the team are looking forward to coming back and seeing everyone after the summer definitely. The school hired a cleaner who just goes round the school all day cleaning touch points, and even the cleaning items themselves.

"So we are still ourselves having enhanced cleaning measures."

Department for Education (DfE) guidance states that secondary school and college pupils in England should be tested twice on-site on their return, with lateral flow tests carried out between three and five days apart.

Pupils should then continue to test twice weekly at home until the end of September, when the policy will be reviewed.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "I have every confidence that school and college staff, parents and students will continue to work together admirably, following pragmatic measures like testing and vaccinations to minimise disruption and keep children where they belong - in the classroom."

The Welsh Government has asked that parents test their children for coronavirus at least twice a week regardless of whether they have symptoms or not once the new academic year starts in September.